Today at the newsstands – March 9, 2023

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

President's message didn't refelct true state of the economy - Minority reacts

Together Surmount crises - President

Minister advocates protection for females in digital spaces

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Governemnt not reckless in borrowing ...President dismisses minority claim

We've not misapplied COVID -19 funds - President

Ghana Joins world to make international Women's day

THE CHRONICLE

Armed robber escapes from custody after attacking pregnant woman.

The economy is in tatters, that is the true state of the nation address - Minority

Armed robber escapes from custody ...after attacking pregnant woman

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

CDS Africa condemns military brutalities at Ashaiman

3 community mining schemes to be C'sioned by end of year

Western North minister lauded ... for fixing Enchi -Dadieso road

THE DAILY ANALYST

Covid funds were judiciously used - Akufo-Addo.

Gold for oil bearing fruits - Akufo-Addo asserts.

DAILY GUIDE

Loans were used wisely - Akufo Addo.

We targeted killers - says military.

