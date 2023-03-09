Today at the newsstands – March 9, 2023

File Photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



President's message didn't refelct true state of the economy - Minority reacts



Together Surmount crises - President



Minister advocates protection for females in digital spaces



THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Governemnt not reckless in borrowing ...President dismisses minority claim



We've not misapplied COVID -19 funds - President



Ghana Joins world to make international Women's day



THE CHRONICLE



Armed robber escapes from custody after attacking pregnant woman.

The economy is in tatters, that is the true state of the nation address - Minority



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



CDS Africa condemns military brutalities at Ashaiman



3 community mining schemes to be C'sioned by end of year

Western North minister lauded ... for fixing Enchi -Dadieso road



THE DAILY ANALYST



Covid funds were judiciously used - Akufo-Addo.



Gold for oil bearing fruits - Akufo-Addo asserts.



DAILY GUIDE

Loans were used wisely - Akufo Addo.



We targeted killers - says military.



