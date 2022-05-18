0
Today at the newsstands - May 18, 2022

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Achimota Forest intact

• Jinapor assures nation

• Peripheries revert to Owoo family

* Punish developer for pulling down Bulgarian embassy building

•Sole Inquirer recommends

Ghanaian Times

* National Security warns public to be vigilant of terrorist threats

* Nkoranza youth attack police over death of 28-year-old trader

The Chronicle

* Mobile money transactions hit GH₵1 trillion…up from GH₵155bn in 2017

* Bullion van robbery: 2 more suspects in court

Daily Guide

* Terrorist eye Ghana

* Napo bags best minister award

