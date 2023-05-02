Today at the newsstands – May 2, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

DAILY GUIDE



Alan shakes NPP with Aduro Wo So Walk in Accra



119 galamsey cases in courts nationwide



NPP Canada roots for Joe Ghartey



THE CHRONICLE

Alan Cash ‘plucks’ votes in Accra



Oh God! Help me with wisdom to solve Bawku conflict – Prez



PRINPAG: Oh Prof, Kojo didn’t do that



THE DAILY DISPATCH



NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi misled the public – NPP’s Miracles Aboagye

NAM1 to appear in court on June 8, for the 34th time



I am looking forward to a fruitful visit to Ghana – Japanese Prime Minister



DAILY GRAPHIC



Turn Cathedral into hospital – TUC tells government



We’ll protect incomes, pensions of workers – President assures organized labour

727 On trial for galamsey – AG



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Fight against galamsey: AG prosecuting 119 criminal cases



400,000 NPP grassroots walk with Alan



Galamsey report: PRINPAG exonerates Oppong Nkrumah

