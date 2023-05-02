0
News

Today at the newsstands – May 2, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE

Alan shakes NPP with Aduro Wo So Walk in Accra

119 galamsey cases in courts nationwide

NPP Canada roots for Joe Ghartey

THE CHRONICLE

Alan Cash ‘plucks’ votes in Accra

Oh God! Help me with wisdom to solve Bawku conflict – Prez

PRINPAG: Oh Prof, Kojo didn’t do that

THE DAILY DISPATCH

NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi misled the public – NPP’s Miracles Aboagye

NAM1 to appear in court on June 8, for the 34th time

I am looking forward to a fruitful visit to Ghana – Japanese Prime Minister

DAILY GRAPHIC

Turn Cathedral into hospital – TUC tells government

We’ll protect incomes, pensions of workers – President assures organized labour

727 On trial for galamsey – AG

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Fight against galamsey: AG prosecuting 119 criminal cases

400,000 NPP grassroots walk with Alan

Galamsey report: PRINPAG exonerates Oppong Nkrumah

You can browse through the gallery below for more photos:

