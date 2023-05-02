Today at the newsstands – May 2, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GUIDE
Alan shakes NPP with Aduro Wo So Walk in Accra
119 galamsey cases in courts nationwide
NPP Canada roots for Joe Ghartey
THE CHRONICLE
Alan Cash ‘plucks’ votes in Accra
Oh God! Help me with wisdom to solve Bawku conflict – Prez
PRINPAG: Oh Prof, Kojo didn’t do that
THE DAILY DISPATCH
NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi misled the public – NPP’s Miracles Aboagye
NAM1 to appear in court on June 8, for the 34th time
I am looking forward to a fruitful visit to Ghana – Japanese Prime Minister
DAILY GRAPHIC
Turn Cathedral into hospital – TUC tells government
We’ll protect incomes, pensions of workers – President assures organized labour
727 On trial for galamsey – AG
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Fight against galamsey: AG prosecuting 119 criminal cases
400,000 NPP grassroots walk with Alan
Galamsey report: PRINPAG exonerates Oppong Nkrumah
