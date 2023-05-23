0
Today at the newsstands – May 23, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Today's by-election: Kumawu precursor to 2024 polls?

ICAG begins project to tackle public waste

Galamsey surges in election years

THE CHRONICLE

Petro SA deal is absurd scandalous ...minister Napo whines in a strongly worded letter to Jubilee House

BOG maintains policy rate at 29.5 percent

Sammi Awuku is the best public sector CEO

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

EC dismisses notice of poll on Kumawu by-election ...says it's fake

COCOBOD denies sacking workers

Banking industry to face crisis...if govt fails to secure $1.5b stability fund- Dr-Sa-Ad

DAILY GUIDE

IMF cash bolsters Ghana's overseas reserves

We remember 'Dumso' Bawumia pokes NDC

Anim tipped to win Kumawu seat

