Today at the newsstands - May 24, 2022

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some major news headlines for today

Business and Financial Times

* Tourism hub agenda secures major international support

* Inflation tempo pushes BoG to 19% policy rate hike

* 23.7% of MTN ownership localized

* MIIF to invest in Lithium and Salt

Daily Graphic:

* Ghana, Mozambique condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

* Ghana ready for mining hub - Jinapor

* Tourism Ministry partners City of New York to grow sector

* AfDB launches $1.5bn food emergency plan for Africa

Graphic Business:

* Formal sector workers pay 16 times more

* MTN shares rebound

* We're on top of inflation

