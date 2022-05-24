Today at the newsstands - May 24, 2022

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some major news headlines for today
Business and Financial Times
* Tourism hub agenda secures major international support
* Inflation tempo pushes BoG to 19% policy rate hike
* 23.7% of MTN ownership localized
* MIIF to invest in Lithium and Salt
Daily Graphic:
* Ghana, Mozambique condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine
* Ghana ready for mining hub - Jinapor
* Tourism Ministry partners City of New York to grow sector
* AfDB launches $1.5bn food emergency plan for Africa
Graphic Business:
* Formal sector workers pay 16 times more
* MTN shares rebound
* We're on top of inflation
