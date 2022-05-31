Today at the newsstands - May 31, 2022

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Find below some major newspaper headlines for today, May 31, 2022.

Daily Graphic



* Flood control drain projects stall



* Komenda Sugar Factory to refine raw sugar



* Don't use oil revenue to pay judgement debt - PIAC



Ghanaian Times:



* Junkies, beggars, filth take over

* Let's rally youth for YouStart programme



* 500 life guards pass out



B&FT



* Corporate issuers step-up issuance by GHS2.9bn



* BoG piloting offline version of eCedi



* 500 lifeguards graduate to save lives on Volta Lake

The Chronicle:



* NPP election blues: Chair Blay boxed in



* Oppong-Nkrumah to media houses: Form consortiums to make you commercially viable



* Opuni trial: Prosecution accuses witness of deceit



Browse through our photo gallery for more headlines