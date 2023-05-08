0
Today at the newsstands – May 8, 2023

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE CHRONICLE

4yrs after heinous crime – Suspected killers of GPHA boss grabbed!

Denkyira Obuasi chief in black mood over galamsey

The coronation of King Charles III

DAILY GRAPHIC

Graphic-Lands Ministry dialogue: Experts explore natural resource challenges

3 Storey buildings collapse in a week … fears there’s lack of supervision

Jospong Group goes green

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Tragedy hits police – Senior officer runs amok – shoots dead junior colleague

President, Otumfuo attend coronation of King Charles III, Queen Camilla in London

Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in UK

DAILY GUIDE

Blows in NDC – Ofosu Ampofo drags Asiedu Nketiah to elders

2 GPHA Manager ‘killers’ busted

ASP guns down constable

WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance