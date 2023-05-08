Today at the newsstands – May 8, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
THE CHRONICLE
4yrs after heinous crime – Suspected killers of GPHA boss grabbed!
Denkyira Obuasi chief in black mood over galamsey
The coronation of King Charles III
DAILY GRAPHIC
Graphic-Lands Ministry dialogue: Experts explore natural resource challenges
3 Storey buildings collapse in a week … fears there’s lack of supervision
Jospong Group goes green
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Tragedy hits police – Senior officer runs amok – shoots dead junior colleague
President, Otumfuo attend coronation of King Charles III, Queen Camilla in London
Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in UK
DAILY GUIDE
Blows in NDC – Ofosu Ampofo drags Asiedu Nketiah to elders
2 GPHA Manager ‘killers’ busted
ASP guns down constable
