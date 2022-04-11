Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 11, 2022

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Government restricts maize, soya beans exports; policy to ensure food security
* Reconstruction exercise not load-shedding – GRIDCo, ECG assures consumers
Ghanaian Times
* ‘Deputy Speakers can vote’ ruling: Plaintiff back to Supreme Court, prays for review of decision
* School placement exercise: 93.4% of students placed nationwide
B & FT
* Tourists spend 60% of budget on accommodation
* Stock market showing promising signs
The Chronicle
* Seidu Agongo asks in court: Why let others off the hook and prosecute me alone?
* NSS opens registration for defaulters and private candidates
