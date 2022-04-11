0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 11, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (12)

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Government restricts maize, soya beans exports; policy to ensure food security

* Reconstruction exercise not load-shedding – GRIDCo, ECG assures consumers

Ghanaian Times

* ‘Deputy Speakers can vote’ ruling: Plaintiff back to Supreme Court, prays for review of decision

* School placement exercise: 93.4% of students placed nationwide

B & FT

* Tourists spend 60% of budget on accommodation

* Stock market showing promising signs

The Chronicle

* Seidu Agongo asks in court: Why let others off the hook and prosecute me alone?

* NSS opens registration for defaulters and private candidates

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tamakloe slams 'useless' referee for penalty against Hearts
Supreme Court will overturn March 9 ruling – ASEPA boss predicts
Interpretation of the law must not be one-sided - Kan Dapaah to Judiciary
Chartered Presidential travels in 'poor' Ghana akin to going to farm in Kente - Prof Adei
Bawumia has elevated Ghana’s politics from insults – Manasseh
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes