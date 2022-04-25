Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 25, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers

Daily Guide



* World Bank backs government over economy



* Man found dead in gutter



B & FT



* To tax or not to tax – GRA in a fix over churches

* Inflation has eroded workers’ salaries – TUC calls on employers to cushion workers



The Chronicle



* Cocoa Processing Company in turmoil…as Board orders MD Boateng to step aside



* Adutwum gives lifeline to deferred KNUST students



Daily Statesman

* Industrialisation my key priority – President commissions $30m factory



* NPP confirms dates for constituency elections



You can browse our gallery for more headlines