Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 25, 2022

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers
Daily Guide
* World Bank backs government over economy
* Man found dead in gutter
B & FT
* To tax or not to tax – GRA in a fix over churches
* Inflation has eroded workers’ salaries – TUC calls on employers to cushion workers
The Chronicle
* Cocoa Processing Company in turmoil…as Board orders MD Boateng to step aside
* Adutwum gives lifeline to deferred KNUST students
Daily Statesman
* Industrialisation my key priority – President commissions $30m factory
* NPP confirms dates for constituency elections
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS