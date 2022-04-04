0
Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 4, 2022

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Red alert: Ghana risks stone imports - Minerals Fund CEO cautions

* Nearly 230,000 people in the country are blind – GHS

Ghanaian Times

* Major boost for public transport sector as gov't introduces battery, gas powered buses

* 346,120 Ghanaians infected with HIV - Ghana AIDS Commission

Daily Guide

* NDC Drags sick MPs to Parliament

* EOCO probes Zongo Fund

New Crusading Guide

* Dubai Embassy demolition spree: Minister and husband fingered

* Dan Botwe lauds JGC after inspection tour of ACARP, Mudor faecal treatment plant

