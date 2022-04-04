Today at the newsstands – Monday, April 4, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Red alert: Ghana risks stone imports - Minerals Fund CEO cautions



* Nearly 230,000 people in the country are blind – GHS



Ghanaian Times



* Major boost for public transport sector as gov't introduces battery, gas powered buses

* 346,120 Ghanaians infected with HIV - Ghana AIDS Commission



Daily Guide



* NDC Drags sick MPs to Parliament



* EOCO probes Zongo Fund



New Crusading Guide

* Dubai Embassy demolition spree: Minister and husband fingered



* Dan Botwe lauds JGC after inspection tour of ACARP, Mudor faecal treatment plant



