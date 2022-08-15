0
Today at the newsstands – Monday, August 15, 2022

Photos (11)

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* After 11 years of losses: BOST makes turnaround

• Posts GHc163.8m profit; settles 80% debts

* I’m determined to steer the economy to growth – President

Ghanaian Times

* Largest ‘wee’ farm uncovered in Afram plains, 5 arrested for cultivating 80 – hectares cannabis farm

* Massive crowd converge on Ga Mashie to celebrate Homowo

The Chronicle

* Did Adutwum cook – up report on $1.2m GALOP project?

* Alan cash cashes in in K’si

Metro Lens

* Gari and beans antidote to ‘obolo’ belly fat

* Bridget Otoo ties the knot

