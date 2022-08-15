Today at the newsstands – Monday, August 15, 2022

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* After 11 years of losses: BOST makes turnaround
• Posts GHc163.8m profit; settles 80% debts
* I’m determined to steer the economy to growth – President
Ghanaian Times
* Largest ‘wee’ farm uncovered in Afram plains, 5 arrested for cultivating 80 – hectares cannabis farm
* Massive crowd converge on Ga Mashie to celebrate Homowo
The Chronicle
* Did Adutwum cook – up report on $1.2m GALOP project?
* Alan cash cashes in in K’si
Metro Lens
* Gari and beans antidote to ‘obolo’ belly fat
* Bridget Otoo ties the knot
