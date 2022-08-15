Today at the newsstands – Monday, August 15, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* After 11 years of losses: BOST makes turnaround



• Posts GHc163.8m profit; settles 80% debts



* I’m determined to steer the economy to growth – President



Ghanaian Times

* Largest ‘wee’ farm uncovered in Afram plains, 5 arrested for cultivating 80 – hectares cannabis farm



* Massive crowd converge on Ga Mashie to celebrate Homowo



The Chronicle



* Did Adutwum cook – up report on $1.2m GALOP project?



* Alan cash cashes in in K’si

Metro Lens



* Gari and beans antidote to ‘obolo’ belly fat



* Bridget Otoo ties the knot



