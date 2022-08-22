2
Today at the newsstands – Monday August 22, 2022

Photos (17)

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Power back in Kroboland

• Economic activities picking up

* Do not glorify wealth from dubious sources – Togbe Afede

Ghanaian Times

* National Standardized test: All schools to take part 2023 – Education Minster assures

* We’ll achieve SDG targets – President

Daily Guide

* Alan approval rating high

* We can’t prosecute NAM 1 – EOCO Boss

Daily Dispatch

* Mahama insists Free SHS must be reviewed

* Afriyie Ankrah opens up on 2014 World Cup and sharing of US dollars

