Today at the newsstands – Monday August 22, 2022

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Power back in Kroboland
• Economic activities picking up
* Do not glorify wealth from dubious sources – Togbe Afede
Ghanaian Times
* National Standardized test: All schools to take part 2023 – Education Minster assures
* We’ll achieve SDG targets – President
Daily Guide
* Alan approval rating high
* We can’t prosecute NAM 1 – EOCO Boss
Daily Dispatch
* Mahama insists Free SHS must be reviewed
* Afriyie Ankrah opens up on 2014 World Cup and sharing of US dollars
