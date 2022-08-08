0
Today at the newsstands – Monday, August 8, 2022

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Guide

* NDC threatens to fight EC over Ghana Card

* Mystery over Mills’ death lingers

The Chronicle

* New regions have brought gov’t closer to the people – Prez

* Saboteurs cut down ECG poles in Krobo enclave

B & FT

* Treasury building – up cash buffers

* Dead people still exist as shareholders in companies register – Registrar

Daily Graphic

* Making country self – sufficient: We’ll build robust economy – President

* Office of Special Prosecutor recovers GH₵1.074m from Labianca Company

