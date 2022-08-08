Today at the newsstands – Monday, August 8, 2022

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Guide
* NDC threatens to fight EC over Ghana Card
* Mystery over Mills’ death lingers
The Chronicle
* New regions have brought gov’t closer to the people – Prez
* Saboteurs cut down ECG poles in Krobo enclave
B & FT
* Treasury building – up cash buffers
* Dead people still exist as shareholders in companies register – Registrar
Daily Graphic
* Making country self – sufficient: We’ll build robust economy – President
* Office of Special Prosecutor recovers GH₵1.074m from Labianca Company
