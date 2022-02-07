Today at the newsstands – Monday February 7, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Remove all tollbooths - Danger to motorists; NRSA, engineers tell ministry



* President tasks AU to reform global financial structure



* Mane inspires Senegal to first African title



* Government implements 6 tax relief measures

Ghanaian Times



* S&P Global rates Ghana positively, says Ghana's growth prospects look bright but Moody's disagrees



* Veep launches e-travel cards to control expenditure



* Olympics stun Hearts in 'Ga Mashie' derby



The Chronicle

* Police react to suspended MCE picture



* Suspended MCE tells Court: I'm not guilty, your honour



* Black Princesses humiliate Uganda in World Cup qualifier



* Oly beat Hearts in Ga Mashie derby



* Dream in shock home defeat to Chelsea

Republic Press



* 'Apuu' MCE suspended



* Bawumia launches e-travel card for gov't officials to promote transparency and accountability



* UTAG snubs NLC