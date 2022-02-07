0
Today at the newsstands – Monday February 7, 2022

Mon, 7 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Remove all tollbooths - Danger to motorists; NRSA, engineers tell ministry

* President tasks AU to reform global financial structure

* Mane inspires Senegal to first African title

* Government implements 6 tax relief measures

Ghanaian Times

* S&P Global rates Ghana positively, says Ghana's growth prospects look bright but Moody's disagrees

* Veep launches e-travel cards to control expenditure

* Olympics stun Hearts in 'Ga Mashie' derby

The Chronicle

* Police react to suspended MCE picture

* Suspended MCE tells Court: I'm not guilty, your honour

* Black Princesses humiliate Uganda in World Cup qualifier

* Oly beat Hearts in Ga Mashie derby

* Dream in shock home defeat to Chelsea

Republic Press

* 'Apuu' MCE suspended

* Bawumia launches e-travel card for gov't officials to promote transparency and accountability

* UTAG snubs NLC

