0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - Monday June 13, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand File photo

Photos (9)

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Custodian

* Akufo-Addo, Bawumia others plant 20M trees

$ 4Bn 2024 revenue target set for the tourism ministry

B&FT

* 1.41m hectares tree cover lost in two decades

* National Museum reopens after 7years of closure

The Informer

* Ex-gratia brouhaha… Ghana splits over council of state

* NDC angry with Ofosu Ampofo over dirty tricks

The Inquisitor

* After Alleged food poisoning Marwako workers in distress

* Sika No Ahye! Gov’t owes Korle -Bu Gh5m in covid treatment

Republic Press

* Learn to be tolerant Mahama tells Akufo Addo

* Kasoa school closes down over Covid scare

Daily Guide

* 50 pick NPP forms

* Ofori-Atta accounts for covid expenses

The Chronicle

* Top police officer shielding land guards?

* Forestation of Achimota forest on course

The Finder

* IGP, Oppong Nkrumah inaugurate police station for Akyem Akokoaso

* Tourism is key to jobs revenue

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up