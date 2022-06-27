Today at the newsstands - Monday, June 27, 2022

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic



- Partner to fight water pollution – Vice-President tells chiefs, MMDAs



- Criminal Code embraces plea bargaining



Daily Guide

- NPP aspirants ballot for positions today



- Government examines economic measures



B&FT



- Bread prices take a hit from Russia – Ukraine war

- High capital cost, taxes et al undermine business recovery



The New Crusading Guide



- Alarm blows NDA 10m fraud! – Sumaila Abdul Rahman doctored figures and forged signature on the contract – Former CEO tells Chief of Staff



- Government will ensure adequate fuel supply – Paul Twum Barimah

Ghanaian Times



- Govt assesses economic interventions



- Rekindle volunteerism to deal with filth – Veep to chiefs



The Chronicle

- Bullion Van Robbery – Pablo’s pals gain fleeting freedom



- Okudzeto was not truthful with his claims against Akufo-Addo



- I beg oooh; I have not endorsed any candidate - JAK



