Today at the newsstands – Monday, March 28, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* 28th COVID-19 update: Ghana opens borders; face masks no longer mandatory - President



* 2021/2022 school placement: Free TVET takes off



Ghanaian Times



* Redevelopment of Songhor salt project 'win win' for all

* Stars'll shine over Super Eagles – Addo



Daily Guide



* Don't touch our salaries - NDC MP



* ... And Kumasi went dead after Stars-Super Eagles stalemate



The Chronicle

* Rule of law at work: Where is the money, bring it - Court orders Western Chief to 'vomit' Stool land compensation paid into her private account



* Go for insurance; your children aren't your retirement 'cocoa farm' – SSNIT



