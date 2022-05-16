Today at the newsstands - Monday, May 16, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headline on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Nation spends $230m on injuries - Dr Ofori-Boadu discloses 4 die daily from trauma



* Daasebre Oti Boateng laid to rest



Ghanaian Times



* National Security warns churches

* Saturday downpour, parts of Accra flood again



The Chronicle



* 3-storey 300-bed hostel for each College of Education



* Alan pays glowing tribute to Daasebre Oti Boateng



Daily Guide

* 15 Assemblies blow GH₵ 1.87m



* Mahama is new ECG boss



You can also browse our gallery for more headlines