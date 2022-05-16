0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - Monday, May 16, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (13)

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headline on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Nation spends $230m on injuries - Dr Ofori-Boadu discloses 4 die daily from trauma

* Daasebre Oti Boateng laid to rest

Ghanaian Times

* National Security warns churches

* Saturday downpour, parts of Accra flood again

The Chronicle

* 3-storey 300-bed hostel for each College of Education

* Alan pays glowing tribute to Daasebre Oti Boateng

Daily Guide

* 15 Assemblies blow GH₵ 1.87m

* Mahama is new ECG boss

You can also browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama declares interest in 2024 NDC flagbearership race
I blame Akans for looking on unconcerned about Agyapa – Barker-Vormawor
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods