Today at the newsstands - Monday, May 16, 2022

Mon, 16 May 2022
Daily Graphic
* Nation spends $230m on injuries - Dr Ofori-Boadu discloses 4 die daily from trauma
* Daasebre Oti Boateng laid to rest
Ghanaian Times
* National Security warns churches
* Saturday downpour, parts of Accra flood again
The Chronicle
* 3-storey 300-bed hostel for each College of Education
* Alan pays glowing tribute to Daasebre Oti Boateng
Daily Guide
* 15 Assemblies blow GH₵ 1.87m
* Mahama is new ECG boss
