Today at the newsstands – Monday May 9, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Reduction in benchmark values: State loses GH₵9bn



* Democracy must move beyond ballot box- Asantehene



Ghanaian Times



* Transport fares go up 20%

* Ndebugre dies at 72



B & FT



* GSE reaffirms GAX a viable option for SMEs



* Motor Insurance industry records 26% growth in 2021



The Chronicle

* Chinese illegal immigrants holding Ghana cards



* Ghanaian fishing vessel sinks off Takoradi coast - Captain feared dead



