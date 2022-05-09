0
Today at the newsstands – Monday May 9, 2022

Photos (10)

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Reduction in benchmark values: State loses GH₵9bn

* Democracy must move beyond ballot box- Asantehene

Ghanaian Times

* Transport fares go up 20%

* Ndebugre dies at 72

B & FT

* GSE reaffirms GAX a viable option for SMEs

* Motor Insurance industry records 26% growth in 2021

The Chronicle

* Chinese illegal immigrants holding Ghana cards

* Ghanaian fishing vessel sinks off Takoradi coast - Captain feared dead

