Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 10, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Ghanaian Times



* GRA drags 48 businesses to court



* Trade Ministry to roll out textiles tax stamp from Nov 1



Daily Guide



* Agradaa arrested over money doubling scam

* Controller freezes workers’ salaries



Daily Graphic



* NAELP makes inroads: 80,000 secure jobs in reafforestation



* Position Ghana as hub for commercial dispute settlement – GBA President



Daily Dispatch

* Mahama hot as pressure mounts on him from Volta and Akan factions



* Like Ghana’s parliament, scuffles occur in Kenyan Parliament



