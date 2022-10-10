0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 10, 2022

Newspaper Bulk Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (14)

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Ghanaian Times

* GRA drags 48 businesses to court

* Trade Ministry to roll out textiles tax stamp from Nov 1

Daily Guide

* Agradaa arrested over money doubling scam

* Controller freezes workers’ salaries

Daily Graphic

* NAELP makes inroads: 80,000 secure jobs in reafforestation

* Position Ghana as hub for commercial dispute settlement – GBA President

Daily Dispatch

* Mahama hot as pressure mounts on him from Volta and Akan factions

* Like Ghana’s parliament, scuffles occur in Kenyan Parliament

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup