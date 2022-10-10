Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 10, 2022

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Ghanaian Times
* GRA drags 48 businesses to court
* Trade Ministry to roll out textiles tax stamp from Nov 1
Daily Guide
* Agradaa arrested over money doubling scam
* Controller freezes workers’ salaries
Daily Graphic
* NAELP makes inroads: 80,000 secure jobs in reafforestation
* Position Ghana as hub for commercial dispute settlement – GBA President
Daily Dispatch
* Mahama hot as pressure mounts on him from Volta and Akan factions
* Like Ghana’s parliament, scuffles occur in Kenyan Parliament
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS