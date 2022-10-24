0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 24, 2022

Newspaper Bulk Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (19)

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* We have gold, clinker, come and invest – Savannah Minister

* $790m expected to hit BoG account to ease pressure on Cedi – Gabby Otchere Darko reveals

Daily Guide

* 2 more bodies exhumed from Mankessim ‘killer’s’ room

* Govt to seal IMF deal before 2023

Ghanaian Times

* IMF deal will reduce hardship – President

* Parliament reconvenes tomorrow

Daily Graphic

* Experts brainstorm constitution review

* I wont reverse free SHS – President Akufo-Addo

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo