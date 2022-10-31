1
Today at the newsstands – Monday, October 31, 2022

Photos (14)

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Times

* Gov’t inject fresh dollars into economy – Prez

* We will restore order in forex market – BoG vows

The Chronicle

* Don’t dare stage a coup, we shall resist it – Citizens Coalition tells military

* TEWU ready to work with new DG of GES

Daily Guide

* Money doesn’t like noise – Nana

* IMF negotiations going well – Akufo-Addo

Daily Graphic

* Restoring confidence in economy: Turn crisis into opportunities

• President rallies citizens

• Govt to increase domestic revenue

• Imports to favour essential goods

* Ghana assumes UN Security Council presidency tomorrow

