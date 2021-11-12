Today at the newsstands - November 12, 2021

Here are some top news headlines from the dailies
Ghanaian Times:
* Keta Sea Port project to take off
* Young entrepreneurs to get massive boost in 2022 budget
* LGBTQI+ bill: Proponents, opponents come face-to-face before parliament
* President joins ex-servicemen to mark 76th Remembrance Day in Accra
B&FT:
* AGI calls for review of counterproductive benchmark value policy
* Policy rate projected to reach 14%
* SSNIT pays over GHS 2.7bn beneficiaries this year
* MEST Accelerator Scale to power SMEs to grow
The Herald:
* NLA arrests 10 illegal Banker to Banker operators
* Uncaring Akufo-Addo abandons 4,000 Volta tidal waves victims for holidays abroad
* Growing numbers of unemployed Ghanaians, national security crisis-
Republic Press:
* NPP takes on John Mahama
* Tension mounts on Akyem Enyiresi
* AG makes a u-turn
The Chronicle:
* Prempeh, Akoto Ampaw buckle-down
* 'Yes, fuel prices have gone up, but Ghana still needs revenue'
* I've unprecedented record - Ato Essien, but still weeps in court
* Nana Addo is not 'Yentie Obia'a' President
* Prez takes 7-day leave
Daily Graphic:
* 2022 Budget preview: Include exit taxes: CSOs advocate
* Admit 499 students to School of Law
* Public purse secure - Eugene Arhin
The New Crusading Guide:
* CBC "public purse" assertion: Presidency disagree
* Transport stakeholders share views
* Doctors to enjoy 'free' healthcare
* NLA goes after illegal bankers to banker operators
