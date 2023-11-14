0
Today at the newsstands – November 14, 2023

Newspapers

Tue, 14 Nov 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

2024 budget to boost growth ...expenditure rationalization key

Capping on IGF undermines operations - Birth and Deaths Registry

From theory to reality: STEMNOVATION unlocks potential in country's youth

GHANAIAN TIMES

We'll deal with spillage crisis - Presidential assures

Irate attacked security person personnel on critical operation in Garu

No mining right granted for prospecting, mining in Kakum National Park- Minerals Commission

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia rallies Akoto, Addai-Nimoh for 2024

Minerals Commission rejects Kakum Park mining proposal

NHIS initiates open policy on claims payment

THE CHRONICLE

NO mining in Kakum National Park- MMC

NHIS now publishes claims payments online

'As I Grow'educates rural communities on the importance of savings

AM

