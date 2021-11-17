Today at the newsstands - November 17, 2021

Here are some major headlines from the newspapers
Daily Graphic:
* 2022 budget today: Anchors on digitalisation, skills training, entrepreneurship
* Minors to receive Pfizer COVID-19 shots
* Saboba tragedy: Stop using pupils for labour - Education Ministry directs GES
Daily Guide:
* M&E National Coordinator tasks agencies staff on govt flagship programs
* Minister lauds Bono chiefs tree planting
* Sosu 'dodges' court again
Ghanaian Times:
* Drowning of 9 students in Oti River: It's national disaster, says Education Ministry
* Finance Minister to present 2022 budget today
* 4 convicted over dealings in gold, money laundering in Tarkwa
The Finder:
* Stop using pupils for child labour - Deputy Education Minister warns
* Former Transport Minister Dzifa Attivor passes on
* Sosu trial adjourned to November 29
B&FT:
* Today is budget day: Budget must inspire confidence in economy, jobs, high cost of living, revenue, debt, put country in despair
* Banks now strong to lend to private sector - BoG report
Republic Press:
* Sosu swerves court again as speaker buys time
* KATH CEO hot over COVID cash
* NDC backs John Mahama over tidal wave donation
You can browse our gallery for photos of the headlines