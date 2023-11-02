Today at the newsstands – November 2, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

THE CHROCICLE



Alan Cash ready for 2024...New posters surface in Ashanti, Greater Accra regions



NMMC declares 'war' on TV/Radio money doublers



Margins Group CEO is iconic manufacturing personality of the decade



GHANAIAN TIMES



Ensuring sub-regional security: We'll support Ghana to preserve stability

Scrap dealers vandalise, steal ECG switchgear



Govt urged to ensure 2024 budget alleviates suffering of Ghanaians



DIALY GRAPHIC



NPP inches toward showdown



NCA, NMC launch broadcast complaints platform



2024 budget: ISSER wants prudent spending

DAILY GUIDE



Voter register exhibition on November 4



Kasoa Cops killer jailed 20 years



Germany pledges support for regional peace