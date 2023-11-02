Today at the newsstands – November 2, 2023

Thu, 2 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
THE CHROCICLE
Alan Cash ready for 2024...New posters surface in Ashanti, Greater Accra regions
NMMC declares 'war' on TV/Radio money doublers
Margins Group CEO is iconic manufacturing personality of the decade
GHANAIAN TIMES
Ensuring sub-regional security: We'll support Ghana to preserve stability
Scrap dealers vandalise, steal ECG switchgear
Govt urged to ensure 2024 budget alleviates suffering of Ghanaians
DIALY GRAPHIC
NPP inches toward showdown
NCA, NMC launch broadcast complaints platform
2024 budget: ISSER wants prudent spending
DAILY GUIDE
Voter register exhibition on November 4
Kasoa Cops killer jailed 20 years
Germany pledges support for regional peace
