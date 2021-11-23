Today at the newsstands - November 23, 2021

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

Daily Guide:



* I can remove Akufo-Addo - Bagbin brags



* Kokrobite robbery: 4 arrested



* Bawumia wants efficient use of public resources



* Asante Kotoko, NLA strike bumper deal



* Pochettino pops up as new Man U boss

Daily Graphic:



* 2 in court over MPs' immunity



* Digital transformation drive shared responsibility - Vice president



* Job boost for cocoa growing communities



* Vaccinate against Yellow Fever, Covid-19 - Upper West residents entreated



