Today at the newsstands – November 24, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Ahead of 2024 polls: Religion, ethnic pose threat – NCCE



2 Kumasi cement managers arrested



Ashaiman constituency: Busting town, home of migrants



GHANAIAN TIMES



Ghanaians in search of greener pastures: Over 3,500 voluntarily return home …since 2017-IOM

Lands minister lauds Gold4oil policy



50% of babies delivered at Korle-Bu are preterm – Dr Ahor-Essel



DAILY GUIDE



My running mate is a man – Mahama



‘NDC sold Parliament clerk’s house



Otumfuo shakes Berekum

REPUBLIC PRESS



I’m not lobbying – Majority leader denies Veep campaign



Quick credit boys go on rampage …raid restaurant over unpaid loan



Gyakye Quayson gets breather …as trial takes break