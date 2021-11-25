Today at the newsstands - November 25, 2021

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

The New Crusading Guide:



* Gov't slashes 3% withholding tax



* Okyehene bans celebration of 'Obuodwan' festival



* Let's not politicize disaster issues - Re-appointed NADMO boss charges



* Rocco Falconer, Demeter Ghana sued - over alleged fraudulent business deals

Daily Guide:



* Nduom wins US suit



* Judges cry over social media attacks



* Fridge 'killer' has 3 identities



* DI lauds gov't youth jobs approach

* Denmark Premier visits Ghana



* Hajia Fati denies excavator link



Daily Graphic:



* Amend pension laws



* Identify means to enhance revenue mobilization - President tasks NDPC

* Danquah Institute urges consultations on MoMo tax



* Curfew on Bawku municipality over renewed chieftaincy disputes



