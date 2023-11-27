News

Today at the newsstands – November 27, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (6)

Mon, 27 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

I'll guard country's peace ...President assures

NIA to capture 7mm under 15 ears ...3m Ghanaians abroad also targeted

COP28 climate crises ...Jinapor to global community

DAILY GUIDE

Nana warns NDC, trouble makers

Bui Power collaborates with German institutions

Bryan chairs Cote d'Ivoire - Ghana cocoa initiative

THE CHRONICLE

L.I to restrict imports

Minority torpedoes gov't attempt over fear of rent-seeking

Mahama failed IMF trust test - Afenyo- Markin

Customs impounds GHC7.9m illicit tobacco products

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Korle Klottey MCE in court over land dispute

GRA staff table their concerns for redress

NDC discusses industry challenges with AGI

