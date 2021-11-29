Today at the newsstands - November 29, 2021

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers
Business 24
* Budget silent on redressing pay inequities, says TUC
* Akufo-Addo courts Norwegians to invest in Ghana's business-friendly climate
* Diaspora engagement policy to be presented to Cabinet next year
The Publisher
* Evil plot against 2022 budget fails
* GHS declares December COVID vaccination month
Daily Graphic:
* Uncertainty over 2022 budget? Heated debate expected tomorrow
* December declared COVID-19 vaccination month
* Hearts beat JS Saoura 2-0
* 'Operation Koudanigou' makes massive swoop
The Informer:
* 2022 budget rejection: Majority accuses Speaker of illegality but varsity don calls for more consultation
* Towards attaining the 'Ghanaian Dream Agenda': Duffuor speaks on job creation economy
* Yellow fever outbreak worsens, death toll surges up
Ghanaian Times:
* 2022 budget statement: Reject or not rejected? Majority in tango over decision in Parliament
* Dr Awal promises to build US$400,000 ultra-modern ICT centre for GHANASCO
* Nungua Stool Elders pile pressure for return of land at Spintex Road
