Today at the newsstands – November 29, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

GHC10bn goes into agric...Finance Minister reveals at AGRIFEST Awards Dinner replaces Farmers Day Durbar

President hasn't reused assent to bill - Presidency

E-jobs4 all to reach 10,000 youth

THE CHRONICLE

PFJ II focuses on investment ...to address constraints on productivity

GIS to take stringent measures against erring officers

Inferior iron rods, cement collapsing buildings - CPA

GHANAIAN TIMES

E-jobs 4 all: Govt targets 10,000 youth

Govt committed to supporting local producers - Ofori Atta

Lakeside Estate sweeps 35th GREDA awards

DAILY GUIDE

Ashanti MP to partner Bawumia - Gyamfua

Police commander corporal hot over Narcotics possession

TOR junior Staff back new deal to revamp company

