Today at the newsstands – November 29, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
GHC10bn goes into agric...Finance Minister reveals at AGRIFEST Awards Dinner replaces Farmers Day Durbar
President hasn't reused assent to bill - Presidency
E-jobs4 all to reach 10,000 youth
THE CHRONICLE
PFJ II focuses on investment ...to address constraints on productivity
GIS to take stringent measures against erring officers
Inferior iron rods, cement collapsing buildings - CPA
GHANAIAN TIMES
E-jobs 4 all: Govt targets 10,000 youth
Govt committed to supporting local producers - Ofori Atta
Lakeside Estate sweeps 35th GREDA awards
DAILY GUIDE
Ashanti MP to partner Bawumia - Gyamfua
Police commander corporal hot over Narcotics possession
TOR junior Staff back new deal to revamp company