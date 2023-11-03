Today at the newsstands – November 3, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

THE CHROCICLE



Ghana mutual prosperity dialogue: 3 actions to stabilise economy



NPP aspirants iron out differences, sign undertaking



Stop attacks on Journalist -GJA



DAILY GUIDE



NPP picks Flagbeaer tomorrow as aspirants sign bond

45 journalists assaulted in 5 years



Eleblu endorses Bawumia



I'm a grassroots candidate



THE CHRONICLE



IFC advises gov't to leverage on stability to create jobs



I'm the grassroots candidate...I will win massively tomorrow - Bawumia

NPP chains aspirants to party



GHANAIAN TIMES



Who wins 'showdown' tomorrow?



No Ghanaian caught up in Israel-Hamas war



Let's join hands to transform the economy