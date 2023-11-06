Today at the newsstands – November 6, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Bawumia: I've my own vision...Co-contestants pledge support



Harmonies tax regimes to ease business costs - Discussants



Low Patronage: Officers call for more publicity on voter register exhibition



GHANAIAN TIMES



NPP Decides: It's Bawumia!!

I'll be my own man in govt ...Vice president declares as he picks up baton to lead NPP



President hands over NPP flagbeaership to Dr Bawumia ...vows to ensure his election as next president



DAILY GUIDE



Bawumia leads NPP grabs 61.47% votes



Court to try Quayson in absentia



I've my own vision - NPP flagbearer

THE CHRONICLE



Bawumia clears Major hurdle ...steps into 2024 as NPP flagbearer



KT pleads with traders to reduce prices



Hamid calls on consumers to embrace CRM