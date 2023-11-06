Today at the newsstands – November 6, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Bawumia: I've my own vision...Co-contestants pledge support
Harmonies tax regimes to ease business costs - Discussants
Low Patronage: Officers call for more publicity on voter register exhibition
GHANAIAN TIMES
NPP Decides: It's Bawumia!!
I'll be my own man in govt ...Vice president declares as he picks up baton to lead NPP
President hands over NPP flagbeaership to Dr Bawumia ...vows to ensure his election as next president
DAILY GUIDE
Bawumia leads NPP grabs 61.47% votes
Court to try Quayson in absentia
I've my own vision - NPP flagbearer
THE CHRONICLE
Bawumia clears Major hurdle ...steps into 2024 as NPP flagbearer
KT pleads with traders to reduce prices
Hamid calls on consumers to embrace CRM