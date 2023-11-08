Today at the newsstands – November 8, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Self-employed on SNNIT quadruple



NDC will reverse declining economy - Mahama



IMF, World Bank not to blame for Africa's underdevelopment - Tony Oteng-Gyasi



GHANAIAN TIMES



Korea Eximbank-funded projects resume after November

Weija Dam under siege! ...Minister warns encroaches to stay away



GETFUND completes 2,731 projects 2019-2023



DAILY GUIDE



Mahama jabs Nana over Bawumia



2 Ada SHS students drown in Volta river



1,105 workers benefitted from rent assistance scheme

THE CHRONICLE



Adutwum tipped to partner Bawumia ...as running mate for 2024



Review 'nuisance taxes' - GFL tells gov't ahead of 2024 budget



Gov't committed to institutionalizing media support programmes - KON