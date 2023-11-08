1
News

Today at the newsstands – November 8, 2023

Wed, 8 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Self-employed on SNNIT quadruple

NDC will reverse declining economy - Mahama

IMF, World Bank not to blame for Africa's underdevelopment - Tony Oteng-Gyasi

GHANAIAN TIMES

Korea Eximbank-funded projects resume after November

Weija Dam under siege! ...Minister warns encroaches to stay away

GETFUND completes 2,731 projects 2019-2023

DAILY GUIDE

Mahama jabs Nana over Bawumia

2 Ada SHS students drown in Volta river

1,105 workers benefitted from rent assistance scheme

THE CHRONICLE

Adutwum tipped to partner Bawumia ...as running mate for 2024

Review 'nuisance taxes' - GFL tells gov't ahead of 2024 budget

Gov't committed to institutionalizing media support programmes - KON

