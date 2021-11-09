1
Today at the newsstands - November 9, 2021

Tue, 9 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major news headlines in the newspapers

Daily Graphic:

* Bullying in schools relic of the past

* Collaborate to tackle sanitation challenges - Lamashegu Chief

* Alternative mining scheme takes off

The Finder:

* Smart Africa, Afriwave partner to advance connectivity and data capacity

* Recruitment of 22,063 health professionals underway-MoH

* Radio presenter in Takoradi granted bail in the sum of GHS 50,000

The Daily Statesman:

* Ghana's bond flop blamed on Sam George

* Gov't is addressing Ketu's tidal wave

* Veep assures gov't concern for Veterans welfare

Ghanaian Times:

* Gov't commits to building defence wall

* President off to Cape Verde to attend swearing-in of President-elect Jose Neves

* 5 Konongo Odumasi SHS students remanded over alleged murder

The Chronicle:

* Ada Luhuor Assemblyman reacts to police report

* Journalist in alleged hoax publication granted bail

* President off to Cape Verde

