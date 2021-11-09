Today at the newsstands - November 9, 2021

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major news headlines in the newspapers

Daily Graphic:



* Bullying in schools relic of the past



* Collaborate to tackle sanitation challenges - Lamashegu Chief



* Alternative mining scheme takes off



The Finder:

* Smart Africa, Afriwave partner to advance connectivity and data capacity



* Recruitment of 22,063 health professionals underway-MoH



* Radio presenter in Takoradi granted bail in the sum of GHS 50,000



The Daily Statesman:



* Ghana's bond flop blamed on Sam George

* Gov't is addressing Ketu's tidal wave



* Veep assures gov't concern for Veterans welfare



Ghanaian Times:



* Gov't commits to building defence wall



* President off to Cape Verde to attend swearing-in of President-elect Jose Neves

* 5 Konongo Odumasi SHS students remanded over alleged murder



The Chronicle:



* Ada Luhuor Assemblyman reacts to police report



* Journalist in alleged hoax publication granted bail



* President off to Cape Verde

