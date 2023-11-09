Today at the newsstands – November 9, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



2024 General election: Battle of the north...Bawumia, Mahama on tough turf



THE CHRONICLE



New twist over alleged 1$m stolen cash



Mpraeso MP Okudzeto cross swords over dam spillage

KATH to be transformed under 10m$ facility - Thanks to Otumfuo



Alan takes on Mahama & Bawumia



GHANAIN TIMES



512,336 businesses landed in trouble ...for failing to file annual returns, renewal for 3 years



EPA pushes for prosecutorial powers to punish environmental offences

Attacks on journalists worsening - Oppong Nkrumah



DAILY GUIDE



7 names pop up for Bawumia running mate



NPP flagbearer thanks Otumfuo over Ashanti win



Rowdy scenes in Parliament over dam spillage