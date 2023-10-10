Today at the newsstands – October 10, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

DAILY GRAPHIC



Achieving economic stability: Efficient tax utilisation key ...Prof Bokpin at Graphic Business Twitter(X) Spaces Dialogue



Energy Minister calls for sub-regional energy transition policy



Property rate portal accrues GHC20 in 3 months



GHANIAN TIMES

Obetsebi Lamptey interchange: Work set to resume at last!



FAO calls for concerted efforts in managing water resources



Sanitation Minister, World Bank team inspect GAMA projects



DAILY GUIDE



Cecilia Dapaah fights OSP

3 workers die in an underground tank



Girlfriend arrested over Kikibees owner's death



THE CHRONICLE



Varsity don scolds A-Plus for tearing NPP letter apart ...censures UTV as well



Yes, I made the right choice ...Adutwum is one of the best appointments - Akufo-Addo