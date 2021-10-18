Today at the newsstands - October 18, 2021

Here are some of the major news headlines for today
Economy Times:
* Digitisation Agenda: NCA warns telcos on sending unwanted texts, calls to subscribers
* BoG's cybersecurity systems hailed ahead of digital currency launch
* Ghana awaits US$1bn in SDRs from IMF
The New Crusading Guide:
* Rambo-style demolition at Roman Ridge: Municipal works Engineer usurp powers of Ayawaso West MCE, signed demolition permit for GHS5,000
* Allow living spouses take key decisions during funeral rite of partner - Kyiriabosom
The Chronicle:
* Western Togoland 'madness' ceases? Octogenarian leader kicks the bucket
* Stop reducing the media to 'protocol journalists' - GIJ lecturer tells politicians
* You are relying too much on DACF, think outside the box - Minister tells MMDCEs
Ghanaian Times:
* Police swoop in E/Region: Over 100 Qnet agents, other criminals grabbed
* Leader of secessionist group is dead
* Our achievements are visible - Nana Akufo-Addo
Business24
* GNPC to seal Aker/AGM deal by Dec.
* Stakeholders want Mandatory Towing Levy back
* Young exporters need partnerships for AfCFTA, says deputy GEPA CEO
Daily Graphic:
* Building entrepreneurial state: YouBanC to support youth
* GNPC acquires interests in Jubilee, TEN fields
* Police probe death of 2 toddlers
Daily Guide:
* Daily Guide's Thomas Fosu Jnr laid to rest
* My pro-poor policies becoming fruitful - Nana Akufo-Addo
* President tours Central Region
* Papavi dies
