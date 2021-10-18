Today at the newsstands - October 18, 2021

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major news headlines for today

Economy Times:



* Digitisation Agenda: NCA warns telcos on sending unwanted texts, calls to subscribers



* BoG's cybersecurity systems hailed ahead of digital currency launch



* Ghana awaits US$1bn in SDRs from IMF



The New Crusading Guide:



* Rambo-style demolition at Roman Ridge: Municipal works Engineer usurp powers of Ayawaso West MCE, signed demolition permit for GHS5,000

* Allow living spouses take key decisions during funeral rite of partner - Kyiriabosom



The Chronicle:



* Western Togoland 'madness' ceases? Octogenarian leader kicks the bucket



* Stop reducing the media to 'protocol journalists' - GIJ lecturer tells politicians



* You are relying too much on DACF, think outside the box - Minister tells MMDCEs



Ghanaian Times:

* Police swoop in E/Region: Over 100 Qnet agents, other criminals grabbed



* Leader of secessionist group is dead



* Our achievements are visible - Nana Akufo-Addo



Business24



* GNPC to seal Aker/AGM deal by Dec.



* Stakeholders want Mandatory Towing Levy back

* Young exporters need partnerships for AfCFTA, says deputy GEPA CEO



Daily Graphic:



* Building entrepreneurial state: YouBanC to support youth



* GNPC acquires interests in Jubilee, TEN fields



* Police probe death of 2 toddlers



Daily Guide:

* Daily Guide's Thomas Fosu Jnr laid to rest



* My pro-poor policies becoming fruitful - Nana Akufo-Addo



* President tours Central Region



* Papavi dies



