Today at the newsstands – October 19, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Dam spillage: World Bank votes $40m for farmers



Apathy towards officials' corruption worrying - GBA



Extreme poverty increases - World Bank



THE CHRONICLE



'Small boy' Agyebeng insists judge must go!

Veep consoles flood victims



Stop defending suspected corrupt officials -GBA



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



AG 'Schools' NDC...as he shreds party's position on 'galammsey fight'!



YEA CEO encourages Youth to venture into Agriculture



Establish realistic framework for Banks

THE ANCHOR



Goldfields dabbling in dirty politics



Pressure mounts for state of emergency



$40mm World Bank cash for farmers affected by damm spillage