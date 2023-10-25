0
Today at the newsstands – October 25, 2023

Wed, 25 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ga Manye funeral rites begin

Akosombo Dam spillage: Govt'll restore livelihoods - Deputy Minister assures victims

Records of 14.2 million patients digitized

THE CHRONICLE

Justice Atubuga drops a bombshell: Law Lords' Ruling on Gyakye Quayson Scandalous

VRA promises not to abandon flood victims

Kumasi now a big village - Catholic priest

THE CUSTODIAN

Defunct Beige- Bank CEO faces 'Judgement Day'

We'll restore your livelihoods ...Govt, VRA assure Dam spillage victims

DAILY GUIDE

NPP slams Mahama for politicising Volta floods

Court directs OSP to respond to Bissue's objection

I'm most experienced - Bawumia to delegates

