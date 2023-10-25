Today at the newsstands – October 25, 2023

Wed, 25 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ga Manye funeral rites begin
Akosombo Dam spillage: Govt'll restore livelihoods - Deputy Minister assures victims
Records of 14.2 million patients digitized
THE CHRONICLE
Justice Atubuga drops a bombshell: Law Lords' Ruling on Gyakye Quayson Scandalous
VRA promises not to abandon flood victims
Kumasi now a big village - Catholic priest
THE CUSTODIAN
Defunct Beige- Bank CEO faces 'Judgement Day'
We'll restore your livelihoods ...Govt, VRA assure Dam spillage victims
DAILY GUIDE
NPP slams Mahama for politicising Volta floods
Court directs OSP to respond to Bissue's objection
I'm most experienced - Bawumia to delegates
