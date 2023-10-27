Today at the newsstands – October 27, 2023

Fri, 27 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Align agric support with govt priorities...Akufo-Addo tells foreign governments, agencies
Effutu makes strides in projects
Vigil service for Ga Manye today
DAILY GUIDE
Ato Forson drops 3 witnesses
Court sets aside injunction against Ga Manye funeral
NPP chairmen deny cash cars bribe
NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
He is smart and honest ...Akufo-Addo divulges why he chose Dr. Bawumia as running mate
Africa can address persistent energy poverty - Dr Ben Asante
I'll economically empower women - Afriyie Akoto
THE CHRONICLE
Armed robbers strike @ Somanya...3 persons shot
NPP women will lead my commercial empire -Akoto
Duker charges mining coys to engage best technical heads
