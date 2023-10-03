0
Today at the newsstands – October 3 , 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Galamsey fight: 21 jailed 340 years

Basic schools reopen ...as old academic calendar returns

Manle Dada African Unity school renovation begins today

GHANAIAN TIMES

At World Mental Health Day: MHA to rid streets of mental patients ...to restore dignity

Theresa Kufour , E.T Mensah pass on

Abide by security arrangement ...police urge minority OccupyBOG protesters

THE CHRONICLE

K'si traders warn: Stop the tribal politics against Bawumia!

Akoto bemoans neglect of grassroots by party & gov't

12 SHSs to study aviation & aerospace engineering

DAILY GUIDE

'Killer' Houseboy pleads guilty

Nana, NPP mourn late Theresa Kufour

Voter registration ends

