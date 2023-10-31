Today at the newsstands – October 31, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GUIDE



We're not above criticism - Jean Mensa



We never offered Ken $800m - Bawumia team



Military deployed to Nkwanta over ethnic clash



THE DAILY DISPATCH

Ben Ephson's opinion polls on NPP's Nov 4 election (2% margin error)



Ghana's robust security will continue to be vigilant ...Minister on National Security



Ghana's 2024 elections will be more than a democratic exercise ...a test of our resilience - EC Boss



GHANAIAN TIMES



Let's fight terrorism together in W/A ...Pres appeals to sub-regional leaders

OSP ends work on alleged corruption case against Charles Adu Boahen



Road contractor parry GHC1m contract bribe



THE ANCHOR



Gold fields' dirty politics leaves Medeama 'homeless



Ashanti chiefs promise to sponsor NPP delegates ...with food, T&T - Says WOntumi