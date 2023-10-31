Today at the newsstands – October 31, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GUIDE
We're not above criticism - Jean Mensa
We never offered Ken $800m - Bawumia team
Military deployed to Nkwanta over ethnic clash
THE DAILY DISPATCH
Ben Ephson's opinion polls on NPP's Nov 4 election (2% margin error)
Ghana's robust security will continue to be vigilant ...Minister on National Security
Ghana's 2024 elections will be more than a democratic exercise ...a test of our resilience - EC Boss
GHANAIAN TIMES
Let's fight terrorism together in W/A ...Pres appeals to sub-regional leaders
OSP ends work on alleged corruption case against Charles Adu Boahen
Road contractor parry GHC1m contract bribe
THE ANCHOR
Gold fields' dirty politics leaves Medeama 'homeless
Ashanti chiefs promise to sponsor NPP delegates ...with food, T&T - Says WOntumi