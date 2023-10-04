Today at the newsstands – October 4 , 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Okyenhene rallies youth against climate injustice



Hundreds protest against BoG, hardship



Licensing private schools: NaSIA to enforce compliance from Jan.



DAILY GUIDE

Kayayei 'bribed' to join NDC demo



Cecilia Dapaah's Ex-maid denied bail



Thief lynched over stolen fowl



THE CHRONICLE



Alan Cash for A president based on vision & integrity

BoG sent 'Watchman to receive our petition - Sam Geroge



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month



#OccupyBoG protest ...Minority refuses to hand over petition to security



2024 election - Choose visionary, not party president - Alan implores