Today at the newsstands – October 6 , 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Dzakpasu 2023 best teacher
Private investment key to protect cultural heritage - Museums Board
Manhyia South: culture, business & more
GHANAIAN TIMES
At Ghana Teacher Prize 2023 ceremony: We're committed to investing in teachers ...to ensure quality education of Ghanaian - Pres
Randy Abbey tops them all...re-elected onto GFA ExCo
Domesticate laws to combat maritime crimes in Gulf of Guinea
THE CHRONICLE
I've not called for any plea bargain ...says Ato Forson
Tema Oil Refinery 'on fire'
2022 WASSCE results justify free SHS, double track -Akufo-Addo
NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
ATTC plunged into darkness for six months
Gifty Oware-Mensah elected Women's representation on GFA Exco
Afriyie Akoto mourns with Kufour