Today at the newsstands – October 6 , 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Dzakpasu 2023 best teacher



Private investment key to protect cultural heritage - Museums Board



Manhyia South: culture, business & more



GHANAIAN TIMES



At Ghana Teacher Prize 2023 ceremony: We're committed to investing in teachers ...to ensure quality education of Ghanaian - Pres

Randy Abbey tops them all...re-elected onto GFA ExCo



Domesticate laws to combat maritime crimes in Gulf of Guinea



THE CHRONICLE



I've not called for any plea bargain ...says Ato Forson



Tema Oil Refinery 'on fire'



2022 WASSCE results justify free SHS, double track -Akufo-Addo

NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



ATTC plunged into darkness for six months



Gifty Oware-Mensah elected Women's representation on GFA Exco



Afriyie Akoto mourns with Kufour