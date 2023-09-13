Today at the newsstands – September 13, 2023

Wed, 13 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
Leaked tape saga: I'm innocent of allegations ...IGP tells committee
Voter registration records slow start
NHIS covers bills of children with cancer
GAHAIAN TIMES
Investigations into plot to remove IGP: Allegations cooked , wild , unfounded ...says IGP
Eligible voters patronize nationwide limited voter registration
KOICA grants govt $2.2m to strengthen tax policy
DAILY GUIDE
Bawumia turns preacher
NDC bares at EC
I won't step down -Kennedy Agyapong
THE CHRONICLE
Dampare: I have not been favoured! ...I went through the ranks to become IGP
'Ghana police service saga: Why I support Dampare'
Jinapor assures legal mining coys of adequate protection
