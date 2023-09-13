Today at the newsstands – September 13, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC



Leaked tape saga: I'm innocent of allegations ...IGP tells committee



Voter registration records slow start



NHIS covers bills of children with cancer



GAHAIAN TIMES



Investigations into plot to remove IGP: Allegations cooked , wild , unfounded ...says IGP

Eligible voters patronize nationwide limited voter registration



KOICA grants govt $2.2m to strengthen tax policy



DAILY GUIDE



Bawumia turns preacher



NDC bares at EC



I won't step down -Kennedy Agyapong

THE CHRONICLE



Dampare: I have not been favoured! ...I went through the ranks to become IGP



'Ghana police service saga: Why I support Dampare'



Jinapor assures legal mining coys of adequate protection