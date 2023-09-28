0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – September 28, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (7)

Thu, 28 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Scrap Article 71, it's unfair ...TUC charges

400 schoolchildren stranded ...Rainstorm rips off school roof

Ghana on course for EU timber trade lincence

GHANAIAN TIMES

FDA to clamp down on media ...over promotion of unapproved medicines

38th National Farmers Day to be held in Western region

Ghana to save $2billion in 2023 from external debt service suspension -Governor

THE CHRONICLE

We want financial freedom...CJ Torkornoo tells gov't

Kennedy Agyapong launches fundraising short code *797#

Veep meets IT experts digital transformation agenda

DAILY GUIDE

Stay focused, We'll win - Bawumia

Kojo Poku endorses Veep

Ken launches donation platform

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: