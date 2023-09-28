Today at the newsstands – September 28, 2023

Thu, 28 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
DAILY GRAPHIC
Scrap Article 71, it's unfair ...TUC charges
400 schoolchildren stranded ...Rainstorm rips off school roof
Ghana on course for EU timber trade lincence
GHANAIAN TIMES
FDA to clamp down on media ...over promotion of unapproved medicines
38th National Farmers Day to be held in Western region
Ghana to save $2billion in 2023 from external debt service suspension -Governor
THE CHRONICLE
We want financial freedom...CJ Torkornoo tells gov't
Kennedy Agyapong launches fundraising short code *797#
Veep meets IT experts digital transformation agenda
DAILY GUIDE
Stay focused, We'll win - Bawumia
Kojo Poku endorses Veep
Ken launches donation platform
