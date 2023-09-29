Today at the newsstands – September 29, 2023

Fri, 29 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Appointment of special assistants: Reduce president's powers - Justice Dotse
Guarantor system has outlived usefulness -EC
UN supports CHRAJ to evaluate anti-corruption plan
THE CHROCNICLE
Burkina arrests allged terrorists lured from Ghana
Stop tagging Dampare as NDC -E/R NPP chair
DAILY GUIDE
Minors, Foreigners abuse guarantor system -EC
Over 650,000 get new voter ID card
South Africa puts Ghana on E-Visa
NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Unsung hero Addai-Nimoh draws support from Kufour loyalists
Revealed...'Terrorists' sneak into Sissala West District
Eastern NPP chairman defends IGP
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: