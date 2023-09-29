Today at the newsstands – September 29, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Appointment of special assistants: Reduce president's powers - Justice Dotse



Guarantor system has outlived usefulness -EC



UN supports CHRAJ to evaluate anti-corruption plan



THE CHROCNICLE

Burkina arrests allged terrorists lured from Ghana



Stop tagging Dampare as NDC -E/R NPP chair



DAILY GUIDE



Minors, Foreigners abuse guarantor system -EC



Over 650,000 get new voter ID card

South Africa puts Ghana on E-Visa



NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Unsung hero Addai-Nimoh draws support from Kufour loyalists



Revealed...'Terrorists' sneak into Sissala West District



Eastern NPP chairman defends IGP