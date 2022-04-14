Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 14, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Deepen peace in country – Clergymen rally citizenry at Easter



* Supreme Court bars Quayson from Parliament



Ghanaian Times



* Deputy Lands Minister inspects temporary accommodation for Appiatse

* Energy Minister greeted with ‘dumsor’ at meet-the-press



Daily Guide



* It’s over – ‘Burger’ MP stripped



* I’ll hand over to NPP President – Akufo-Addo



The Chronicle

* Consumers steal GH¢3.2bn from ECG



* Animal Research Institute land under siege



You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines