Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Deepen peace in country – Clergymen rally citizenry at Easter

* Supreme Court bars Quayson from Parliament

Ghanaian Times

* Deputy Lands Minister inspects temporary accommodation for Appiatse

* Energy Minister greeted with ‘dumsor’ at meet-the-press

Daily Guide

* It’s over – ‘Burger’ MP stripped

* I’ll hand over to NPP President – Akufo-Addo

The Chronicle

* Consumers steal GH¢3.2bn from ECG

* Animal Research Institute land under siege

